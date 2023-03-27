Safe Home for Our Family in Ukraine

My name is Maria. I am asking you to consider providing charitable assistance for the purchase of a private residential building with stove heating.

Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, continued missile and drone attacks on Kyiv, and the persistent security risks associated with the war, remaining in the capital has become increasingly difficult and unsafe for my family. In these circumstances, we are seeking to relocate to a safer location where we can establish stable and secure living conditions.

Our primary objective is to find a modest private residential house in Bila Tserkva with an independent stove-heating system. Reliable heating is particularly important under current wartime conditions, when prolonged power outages and disruptions to essential utility services may occur. A home with an independent source of heating would provide our family with greater resilience and the ability to maintain basic living conditions during emergency situations and interruptions to the electricity supply.

Unfortunately, our current financial circumstances do not allow us to purchase suitable housing independently. The cost of acquiring a safe and modest home is beyond our available financial resources. For this reason, we are reaching out to your charitable foundation with a sincere request for financial assistance toward the purchase of a private home, or for consideration of any other form of support that could help us achieve this goal.

We believe that securing safe and stable housing would provide our family with much more than a place to live. It would offer protection from the immediate risks associated with living in an active war zone and provide a stable foundation for rebuilding our lives under extremely difficult circumstances.

We fully understand that charitable resources are limited and that requests for assistance must be carefully considered. We would therefore be deeply grateful for any assistance, partial financial support, housing assistance, referral to another organization, or other form of support that your foundation may be able to provide.

We are prepared to provide all relevant documents and information necessary to verify our circumstances, financial situation, housing needs, and other details required for consideration of this request. We are also willing to provide any additional documentation or clarification that may assist your organization in making an informed decision.

Thank you sincerely for taking the time to consider our request and for the important humanitarian work your organization carries out in support of people affected by the war in Ukraine.

We sincerely hope that our request may receive your consideration and that, with your support, our family will have an opportunity to move to a safer place and establish secure and stable living conditions.

We sincerely hope for your support and understanding.

Yours sincerely,





Palamarchuk Maria Andriivna

Address: Kyiv, Ukraine

Phone exclusively for text messages Viber, Telegram, WhatsApp: +380956159577

Email: paramoza22@gmail.com

Payment details for donations:

Card: 5168752162315058

Link to the fundraiser: https://www.privat24.ua/send/4pn0l





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