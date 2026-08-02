I need roofing repairs plumbing repairs so my children can live in a safe home I am a single mother my boys deserve a safe home to live in. I haven’t asked for help who I do ask I get denied these repairs are crucial I have a very low income enough for food n bills now we don’t have running water. I’m denied for food stamps that would help w repairs or emergencies I tell people my story n they always say we can’t help you. My mom died last year I literally have no one n I called all kinds of organizations they all say they are unable to help. I don’t want to ask for help but it’s getting overwhelming.