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Safe Future for Two Young Siblings

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Safe Future for Two Young Siblings

Goal$10,000 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created bypalak saini

Safe Future for Two Young Siblings

Three years ago, a 20-year-old girl and her 12-year-old brother lost their parents. Overnight, they were left without the people they depended on most.


After their parents' death, they moved in with relatives. For the past few years, they tried to continue their lives and education despite everything they had been through.


Recently, they were forced to leave that home because their relatives wanted to arrange the girl's marriage for their own benefit. She does not want to give up her education or her future. More importantly, she wants to make sure her brother can continue his education and grow up safely.


Today, at only 20 years old, she is supporting both of them on her own. She is studying while also working to pay for their rent, her college fees, her brother's school fees, food, basic household expenses, and their everyday needs.


Your support would help ease the weight she carries and give both of them a chance to build the safe, stable future they deserve. The funds will help with:

  1. 🏠 House rent and basic living expenses
  2. 🎓 Her education and college fees
  3. 📚 Her brother's school fees and educational expenses
  4. 🍲 Food and essential household needs
  5. 🚌 Transportation and daily necessities
  6. 💼 Helping her remain financially independent while supporting her brother

She isn't asking for a luxurious life. She is simply trying to keep a roof over their heads, continue her education, and give her younger brother the chance to study and build his own future.Any amount can make a difference. Even a small contribution can help pay for a meal, a school expense, part of their rent, or an education fee.

If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser with someone who may be able to help would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read their story and for helping two young siblings get a chance at a safer and more independent future

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