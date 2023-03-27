Safe Fencing for Our Family Home

Hi, we are Joy and CJ and we are parents to 5 little ones.





We just moved into our new home, and we are so grateful to finally be here. Our new house is right next to a lake - it's beautiful, but as parents, it's also terrifying.





Our 6-year-old daughter is autistic and she elopes. For those who don't know, that means she will run - fast and without warning - and she doesn't have an awareness of danger. No amount of "stop" or "come back" works when she's in that mode. Our biggest fear is the lake, which is just steps from our back door.





With 5 small kids, we can't have eyes on all of them every second when we are outside. Right now we can't let them play in the yard at all without being on high alert, because one moment is all it would take.





What we desperately need is a safe, fully fenced-in yard.





We stretched everything we had to cover moving costs, hotel stays while waiting for the house to be ready, and getting into this home. A full privacy/safety fence was quoted at $10,000 installed, and we just don't have it right now.





This fence isn't just about privacy. It's about being able to let our kids be kids - to play outside safely and keep our daughter from reaching the water.





If you can help, whether it's $5, $20, or just sharing this, our family would be so incredibly grateful. Every dollar goes directly to fencing materials and installation.





Thank you for helping keep our little ones safe.





With love,

Joy, CJ & family