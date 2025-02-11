Sadara's First Mission Trip

Dear friends and family,

I am writing this in regards to my first opportunity to take a mission trip to Beach Reach! This fundraiser will greatly benefit my faith and walk with Christ by enabling me to deepen my understanding of His Word and to actively share my faith with others. As a new believer, I feel a strong calling from God to step out of my comfort zone to share my faith and be a light to those around me. By participating in the Baptist Christian Ministry (BCM) at my University, I will not only have the chance to grow in my relationship with Christ, but also to learn from others and be mentored in how to live out my faith in meaningful ways. We will be going down to Panama City Beach where we will evangelize to those around us, showing others what a relationship with God can offer them. This experience will equip me with the tools and support to share the love of Jesus with others. I am beyond excited for this opportunity and your support will allow me to take this next step in my spiritual walk. Your encouragement means a lot and I am beyond grateful for it!