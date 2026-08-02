Sad hard times

Hi, I’m John. I have a small dog. Susie going through some hard times. She was sick recently and I’m trying to pay back Cristian friends. Also I haven’t been able to work for a few months because of anxiety, extreme depression. My dad passed away a few months ago. I have no family in Chicago. I’m a caregiver by trade. I pray and pray every day on Christian ✅✅✅ in my whole life. I’ve been asking God for help and I don’t know how but I found this site help you and I hope to get help. We’re all connected. God bless everyone.