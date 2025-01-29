Faith and Education Build Our School

Our Mission, Our Challenge





Blessed Sacrament Academy was founded with a mission to provide an authentically classical education rooted in the Eucharist. In a small, rural town like Concho, AZ where families have limited educational options and our diocese is among the poorest in the country—this mission is more than just important. It’s necessary.



From the beginning, we have relied on God’s providence and the generosity of those who believe in classical education. Thanks to our supporters, we raised $25,000 to purchase used modular buildings, which allowed us to open our doors in January 2025. With just seven students and three dedicated educators, our academy began in the hall of San Rafael Catholic Church. By Fall 2025, we expect to grow to 20-25 students, all of whom are able to attend thanks to Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) program and the White Mountain Tuition Support Foundation, which cover tuition.







Who We Are





Our teachers are members of the League of the Blessed Sacrament, a community of Catholic educators who have taken private vows and are devoted to both teaching and prayer. As our academy grows, we will have a total of five teachers from the League, along with local retired teachers who will assist in providing a well-rounded, faith-filled education.

This commitment to academic excellence and spiritual formation is what sets our school apart. We are not just teaching subjects; we are forming souls for Christ.





Why We Need Your Help





The modular buildings we purchased were a necessary first step, but they are only a temporary solution. We need a permanent school building to provide our students with classrooms, a library, and a chapel—a place where Classical education can flourish for generations to come.

Thanks to the generosity of our benefactors, we now have two acres of land ready for construction. But we need funding to build the school our children deserve.





How You Can Help





Your support will go directly toward:

Constructing a permanent school building with classrooms, a chapel, and a library

Providing a stable, faith-filled environment where students can grow in wisdom and virtue

Ensuring classical education remains accessible to families who need it most





Every donation—no matter the size—brings us closer to making this dream a reality.

Will you help us build the future of classical education in Concho?

www.sacramentacademy.org

Donate today and become a part of our mission.











