Airyze Avery's Journey with Type 1 Diabetes

Hi, my name is Anthony Acar, and I’m the parent of Airyze Avery Acar, a brave and resilient 12 who was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes. Unlike Type 2 Diabetes, Type 1 is an autoimmune condition where her body no longer produces insulin, the hormone essential for regulating blood sugar. This means she will rely on insulin injections or a pump for the rest of her life. Why This Foundation Matters

Managing Type 1 Diabetes is a daily challenge. It requires:

✔️ Multiple insulin doses every day (or an insulin pump)

✔️ Blood sugar monitoring 24/7

✔️ Specialized medical care & supplies

✔️ A lifelong commitment to managing her health

Insulin is not a luxury—it’s a lifesaving necessity. Unfortunately, the cost of insulin, medical devices, and ongoing care can be overwhelming. That’s why we are creating this foundation—to raise awareness, provide support, and ensure Airyze Avery has access to the care she needs throughout her life.