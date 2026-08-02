Ryley's Freedom Servant Service Project Fundraiser

Message from my son, Ryley.

I am raising funds for my Freedom Servant Service project for Trail Life USA. My project will be to build a new safety fence between the two shotgun ranges at the Los Alamos Sportsman's Club. I need to complete this project to fulfill some of the last remaining requirements to earn my Trail Life Freedom Award. The money from this fundraiser will go toward material costs and equipment rentals for completing the project. Any remaining funds will be donated to the Sportsman's Club.





The Sportsman's Club needs a new fence to go in between the trap shotgun range and the skeet shotgun range. The purpose of this fence is to ensure that the people who are reloading the trap range's clay launcher do not get hit by tray shotgun pellets from the people who are using the skeet range.



