Maranatha mission trip to Paraguay

I’m super excited to be going on Maranatha’s Ultimate Workout July 23rd to August 5th! It’s the 35th year they’ve done this trip, and we’re headed to Paraguay and Brazil. This is a teen-only mission project, so I’ll be with high schoolers from all over the US. We’ll be stepping out of our comfort zones, serving others, growing closer to God, and just overall learning and growing in a big way—physically, socially, and spiritually.

We’re going to be in the Triple Frontier, where Argentina, Brazil, and Paraguay meet. Our group of over 100 people will be building two new churches in Campo 9 and Km 40 to support the growing faith communities there. We might also get to paint another church and help out with kids' programs and medical clinics.

We’ll also get to visit Iguazú Falls in Brazil. It’s the biggest waterfall system in the world! I’m really looking forward to everything we’ll be doing and seeing how God works through this experience.

I'm grateful that a lot of the cost of my trip is being sponsored by a few family members, but I still need $1,250 by July 23 to cover expenses for this trip, and am asking for your financial support and prayers. I’ve been working hard to get everything ready, and your donation would mean a lot. Whether you're able to donate or not, please pray for people to come to know Jesus through our ministry there and the churches we build. Thank you so much for your prayers and support!