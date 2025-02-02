Funding the Spreading of the Gospel to the Nations

God has given me (Ryan Sanderson) vision and purpose this year to go into full time ministry work proclaiming the gospel throughout the nations. The vision God has placed on my heart is to go on apostolic journeys to different countries, regions and cities to establish house churches and evangelism movements. I am currently doing this in the region I live as I am situated in between Gold Coast and Brisbane Australia.

While the face to face ministry and sowing into people to see them grow is number one, I also have a online ministry which is enabling this vision to come to fruition as the Holy Spirit is bringing the right people across my channel that are wanting to get involved with evangelism or walk with me.

The plan is, God willing that I will travel to these regions or cities and find someone who will be able to lead a house church, then bring the people out to the streets to evangelise while also capturing this on camera (enabling more reach on Gospel centred conversations which also encourage others to evangelise), teaching others how to evangelise to build up the people to continue to do this so I can move onto the next region.

The reason I am starting this campaign is to assist with covering costs for mainly the travel involved. I have other income streams to cover personal costs :)

I also have a Skool community to which I plan to make it an online discipleship group enabling belivers throughout the world to grow and be equipped together.