Rally for Ryan Krauss and his battle with cancer

 USD $50,000

 USD $6,460

Winter Holloway

Jasmine Blue

In the early hours of Friday, May 16th, My good friend and neighbor, Ryan Krauss experienced a series of seizures resulting in a trip to the Emergency room.

Scans revealed a lemon-sized cancerous tumor in his brain which required immediate surgery. Tests are still being done to see where the cancer has spread.

Ryan is a “shirt off his back” kind of guy. There isn’t anything he wouldn’t do for family, friends, or neighbors, day or night. Ryan is self-employed as a very talented welder and master mechanic. His wife, Jasmine, is also self-employed as a real estate agent and runs a small catering company. Together, they have worked tirelessly and sacrificed to provide their children, ages 11 and 15, the best life possible by living in an area with amazing schools and raising them on property where they can develop an appreciation for all God has to offer.

From raising their own meat, a garden that would be the envy of all, to making sure their children have an appreciation for nature, music, service and God, they have created a beautiful life together. 

Ryan is in the fight for his life and Jasine can’t do this alone.

We are calling on the generosity of others to help them through this difficult time and we ask for your prayers for Ryan’s recovery and for Jasmine and the kids as they navigate this unknown future for all of them.

Proceeds will go to medical costs, supplimentation of lost income for both of them,and to help Jasmine maintain the animals and property during Ryan’s hopeful recovery. 

"Dear God, we humbly ask for your healing grace upon Ryan. May you strengthen their body, ease their pain, and restore their health. Fill them with hope, courage, and faith, and surround them with your love and peace. We pray for a swift recovery, and if that is not your will, we ask for the grace to accept your divine plan. In your mercy, we ask for this. Amen." 



Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you has jas. Good luck.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Jill and Larry
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending love, power and prayer! Y’all sound like a really blessed family. Take good care of yourselves all of you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending prayers for a full recovery. Stay positive, you got this!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Please ping me on Facebook if you need help at your ranch. I'm 64 and semi retired but healthy and familiar with horses at least.

Tommy Danielsen
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless

Kathi
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you!

Ryan Clesi
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

You can do it Ryan! Thank you for being such an amazing person

Max
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

All the best for a speedy recovery.

Laura Beeman
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for a full and speedy recovery.

Colin
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Meki Soltani
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Wishing you a speedy recovery

Drummer Dave
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you and family 🙏 now 🤬 that cancer up 👊

Anjela
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending Prayers for all of you!

Erica Liberty G
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Kick cancer's !

Tomy F ing Salami
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Cattich Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending prayers and positive thoughts. ❤️

AD
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

You got this!

Diane Felt
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for a complete recovery. God Bless Ryan and his family.

Updates

Update on Ryan

May 26th, 2025

Ryan is home.  He has a long road ahead but he is as strong as they come and I have no doubt that God will be in his corner on this journey. Your prayers and donations are very much appreciated. Please continue to share and keep them coming. God is great! 

