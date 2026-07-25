Ry & Ry Wedding videographer

My niece Rylee was an award-winning videographer, and she blessed us with a beautiful wedding video in October 2022. So I was very saddened to learn that she has had to forego a videographer for her own special day. She is in law school and working internship(s), and he is working towards pilot training school, this is one of those *top of the list* things that was cut from the budget.

I only recently realized she is going without, so I do not have time to save up and gift this to her on my own.

This is a last minute request in hopes our friends & family will assist in SURPRISING this lovely, hard-working & caring young couple with a hired videographer for their special day.

Anything you can pitch in— $2 to $5, to $10 or $20– it ADDS UP!

I’ve already found a videographer available and willing, but this is an URGENT/IMMEDIATE request to get him booked for July 31!!

🙏🙏🙏