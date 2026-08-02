RV Home for Me, My Boys, and Our Dogs

I fled across the country with my two boys to escape abuse. We arrived at a domestic violence shelter with just two suitcases, our two dogs Peko and Cornchip, and each other.





The shelter has given us safety, but it has a 30-day limit and we've had to be separated from our dogs. The county has no housing resources available to us right now. We're stuck in a painful position: we need a place to live, and we need to be reunited with Peko and Cornchip. They're family.





We lost our two St Bernards before we could escape, they were poisoned. I'd give anything to keep the family we have left together.





We're raising funds for an RV so we can all be under one roof while we work toward finding permanent housing. If we can find one affordable enough, we'll use any remaining funds for clothes and shoes for the boys. We left everything behind except what we love. Right now, that's each other and our dogs.





Your support would mean everything to us as we rebuild.