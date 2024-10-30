Ruth Truth Johnson Prayer Updates Support

On August 9th, our daughter, Ruth Truth, was born. Everything went smoothly. Confidently, naively, we thought, We’ve got this. We know what we’re doing.

But by Ruth’s sixth day of life, we were in the ER with her. This was followed soon after with admittance to the NICU at MercyOne in Waterloo.

Over the course of our first few days in the hospital, we saw our daughter decline rapidly due to a viral infection that ravaged her small body. She was hardly awake or alert, she became gaunt, and she was put on an IV, three antibiotics, oxygen, and a feeding tube.

One night she went into respiratory distress, and in that moment, Lauren and I both thought we were going to lose her. Yes, we have walked through the valley of the shadow of death. And if it wasn’t for the God-given gift of our current medical technology, Ruth would not be with us today. Thankfully, the Lord stabilized her and redeemed her life, showing us yet another reason for naming her Ruth.

It’s been a time of turmoil for our family, and it’s been exhausting in every way. Affliction has a way of stripping away everything but your foundation. Lauren and I have found that to be true, and we’ve been thankful to find that our foundation is a strong faith in our LORD. And as God continues to work in Ruth, He is also working in our hearts.

When you have a baby in the NICU like this, it’s not a straightforward path out. For any good news we receive, we can usually expect bad news to come with it. Babies are resilient but complex little creatures! And while we’re on the other side of the viral infection, God used our stay in the NICU to reveal that while Ruth Truth is fearfully and wonderfully made, He’s designed her differently. And while we don’t have all the answers yet, one of those differences has to do with her brain. So, for more help and further answers from an MRI and genetic testing, Ruth was transported to the NICU at the children’s hospital at the University of Iowa.

Ruth is only two weeks old, and she has taken us on an adventure! This will likely be the first of many as we learn what her needs and how to care for her. There is much to learn about our sweet Ruth! God has given her to us for a purpose, and with His help, Lauren and I will be up to fulfilling our roles as her Mommy and Daddy.

If you would like to receive updates, pray for us, or support us financially while we stay in Iowa City, you’re in the right place! Any gifts will go toward our expenses which include gas, food, parking, and additional time off for Avery if he needs to take unpaid leave. Other costs may include overnight stays (God’s currently providing here) and medical bills (and this is TBD). If God provides over and above our needs, we will be eager to seek ways to pay it forward!

Your support means so much. Your prayers have carried us along. I have said that I feel like I have a superpower, and that’s just that we have our church, friends, and family behind us.





It's one thing to read these verses, it's another thing to live them. These are a few verses that are anchoring us in these days.





James 1:2-5

[2] Count it all joy, my brothers, when you meet trials of various kinds, [3] for you know that the testing of your faith produces steadfastness. [4] And let steadfastness have its full effect, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing. [5] If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask God, who gives generously to all without reproach, and it will be given him.





1 Peter 1:6-7

[6] In this you rejoice, though now for a little while, if necessary, you have been grieved by various trials, [7] so that the tested genuineness of your faith—more precious than gold that perishes though it is tested by fire—may be found to result in praise and glory and honor at the revelation of Jesus Christ.





2 Corinthians 4:17-18

[17] For this light momentary affliction is preparing for us an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison, [18] as we look not to the things that are seen but to the things that are unseen. For the things that are seen are transient, but the things that are unseen are eternal.



