Help to cure my aunt Ruth's cancer

God healed my aunt in 2020. In 2020 she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and even against the slim chances of survival she had, after going through several doctors and a surgery where her uterus was removed, my aunt was healed. All this happened after several tests and the pain my aunt felt in her lower abdomen.

However, it seems that the cancer has returned in 2025. In 2020 when my aunt had surgery, I sold my car for $13,000 to pay the bill that came to approximately $70,000 and this week I already posted my car to sell it again, since last year I bought another car and I am selling it again. I will upload the information that my aunt gives me on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 because on Monday she has a meeting with the doctors to see the possibilities she has.

For that reason I have started the visa process for my aunt, so I can take her to the United States to receive medical treatment. I know it is expensive, but my aunt's health is priceless. That is why I have put up for sale the car I bought last year and I am selling it for $14,000 to have some contingency money for my aunt's treatment.

Who is my aunt?

A woman of faith, because of her, everyone in my house learned about the gospel of Jesus. My aunt invited my mother to church and I was the second to go to the feet of Christ in my house.

Although she is a "married" woman, her husband lives in Spain and helps her little or nothing, and her son has an attention deficit disorder. When I grew up, I realized that her husband beat her and my aunt suffered a lot, and until a few years ago when that guy came back to visit, he beat her, so I had to stand up to him.

My aunts always say that I gave them the title of aunt, because I was the first born of all my cousins.

We are from Ecuador, I have a visa and I have been to the United States twice, to do some tourism and to visit friends and especially my friend Chris from Mississippi, but I have never stayed more than 10 days during my visits. I am not interested in illegality, on the contrary, I greatly respect the best country in the world and if I ever consider migrating, I will do so legally to a country that allows me to do so and where I can continue to develop as the professional that I am.

But we want to help my aunt with God's favor and with everything within our reach. Jesus said, "Heal the sick, raise the dead, cleanse lepers, cast out demons. Freely you received, freely give."

Please help me help my aunt.

It seems that the cancer that my aunt had overcome has returned.