Support the Truhitte Family

Help a Family of Seven Build Their Dream in rural Russia!



We are a Christian family of seven who, in faith and determination, moved to Russia in 2023 to start a new chapter of our lives. We are restoring and will be expanding a 100-year-old, 60-square-meter village home and working to establish a small family farm that will provide for our needs and allow us to live a self-sufficient, God-honoring life.



Our vision is to breathe new life into our little piece of history, transforming our home and land into a place of peace, productivity, and purpose. However, the journey ahead is challenging, and we cannot do it alone.



Your support will help us:



Renovate our home – Fixing the roof, insulating the walls, updating electrical and plumbing, and making the space livable for our large family.

Purchase additional land for farming – Securing a larger plot to grow crops, raise animals, and become self-reliant.

Build a working farmstead – Acquiring tools, equipment, seeds, and livestock to establish a sustainable homestead. We will start small, but in time will expand.



We will share our journey on our YouTube channel, "The Russian Ark," where you can see how your generosity impacts our lives firsthand.



Our family is on an incredible journey to restore a 100-year-old village home and create a sustainable life in the Russian countryside. This campaign is open-ended because our needs and projects are ongoing and evolving. Your support will help us cover monthly expenses, make essential repairs to our historic home, and invest in meaningful ventures like starting a woodworking business, establishing a small farm, and building greenhouses to grow our own food year-round.



Every contribution, no matter the amount, makes a real difference in helping us build a self-sufficient and meaningful life for our family. Thank you for being part of this journey with us—we deeply appreciate your kindness and generosity! Every dollar counts, and your prayers and support mean the world to us. With your help, we can create a farmstead that will sustain our family for generations to come.



Thank you for your support!

