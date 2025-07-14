Support Ruidoso NM Flood Relief

Hey folks!

My name is Ric Letson and I've been a Firefighter/Paramedic and disaster responder for most of my adult life. I just returned from a very succesful trip distributing relief supplies to the victims of the TX Hill Country floods and now I'd like to provide some relief to the people of my home state affected by the floods in Ruidoso NM.

I have an amazon wish list set up for the Ruidoso floods located here: tinyurl.com/ruidoso-list

I'm also accepting cash donations through this GiveSendGo which will be used for the purchase of supplies locally as well as $25 and $50 gas and grocery gift cards to be provided to the victims.

I will be disbursing funds from this campaign and making weekly trips up to Ruidoso which is about a 2 hour drive. I'll post updates here on the campaign and on Twitter as each delivery is made.