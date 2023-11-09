Supporting Robyn in her Cancer Journey

Goal:
USD $13,000
Raised:
USD $8,580
Campaign funds will be received by Robyn Tate
Robyn Tate has recently been diagnosed with a rare aggressive breast cancer, that only comprises of 1% of all breast cancer diagnoses. She will undergo chemotherapy and immunotherapy for two 12-week rounds, for a total of 6 months; followed by surgery and resumption of more chemotherapy and possibly radiation treatment.
During this time to give her body the best opportunity to heal, her oncologist team has recommended she not work due to the aggressiveness of her treatment .
As you can imagine the costs involved with medical care can mount up quickly. Considering that and the fact that she will also not be able to work for at least 6 months, we want to make sure she gets the best care possible without the stress that medical bills can often cause. We think that together we can help alleviate that stress and not cause any undue burden on anyone, by inviting friends and family to come alongside and be a part of her care. Any amount is GREATLY appreciated!
Please join us as we continue to pray for healing and support Robyn in this journey.
Matthew 25:39-40: "And when did we see You sick, or in prison, and come to You?’ And the King will answer and say to them, ‘Truly I say to you, to the extent that you did it for one of the least of these brothers or sisters of Mine, you did it for Me."
Romans 15:13: "Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that you will abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit."
Robyn, we are praying with you every step of the way.
Praying for you Robyn!
Praying for a quick and total recovery.
Robyn, praying for effective treatment, wisdom and loving care from your medical team, peace for you that surpasses all understanding and that our mighty Lord be glorified through your complete healing.
We love you and are praying for you Robyn!
Rooting for you Robyn! God’s got this and you’ve got God and us!! Love you!
Robyn, your profession of faith has always encouraged, inspired and uplifted me. I will continue to speak your name to our Jehovah-Rapha. I pray Shalom Peace consume your soul and spirit. I love you, sister.
Praying for you during this time!
We're all praying that your absolute victory will bring glory to God!
Love you sweet girl. Praying you feel God‘s hand through this journey. ❤️
Love you Robyn !! You got this!!
