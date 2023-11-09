Supporting Robyn in her Cancer Journey

Robyn Tate has recently been diagnosed with a rare aggressive breast cancer, that only comprises of 1% of all breast cancer diagnoses. She will undergo chemotherapy and immunotherapy for two 12-week rounds, for a total of 6 months; followed by surgery and resumption of more chemotherapy and possibly radiation treatment.

During this time to give her body the best opportunity to heal, her oncologist team has recommended she not work due to the aggressiveness of her treatment .

As you can imagine the costs involved with medical care can mount up quickly. Considering that and the fact that she will also not be able to work for at least 6 months, we want to make sure she gets the best care possible without the stress that medical bills can often cause. We think that together we can help alleviate that stress and not cause any undue burden on anyone, by inviting friends and family to come alongside and be a part of her care. Any amount is GREATLY appreciated!

Please join us as we continue to pray for healing and support Robyn in this journey.

Matthew 25:39-40: "And when did we see You sick, or in prison, and come to You?’ And the King will answer and say to them, ‘Truly I say to you, to the extent that you did it for one of the least of these brothers or sisters of Mine, you did it for Me."

Romans 15:13: "Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that you will abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit."



