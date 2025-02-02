In Loving Memory of Roxanne Vieira Escobedo

On January 24, 2025 our dear Roxanne went home to be with the Lord and her loved ones who had gone before her. Roxanne was a devoted mother of four, grandmother of eight, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. A proud 7th generation Half Moon Bay resident, she dedicated her life to supporting her community through her various career paths.

Roxanne left us peacefully at Stanford Hospital surrounded by loved ones after her battle with stage 4 cancer. Her compassion and kindness will be missed by all whose lives she touched.

If you would like to honor Roxanne with a monetary gift, it would be so very much appreciated and will be applied to help with expenses. If you prefer not to use an online donation service, please email us at Memorial4Roxanne@pm.me for a mailing address.



Thank you to all our family and friends for your love and prayers since the beginning of Roxanne's journey. Please continue to pray for her family; both now and in the days ahead.