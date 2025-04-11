🌈 Rowan’s Tumor Takedown 🌈

Join the fight. Help our fierce 6-year-old kick cancer to the curb.

Meet Rowan — a bright, bold, tie-dye-loving 6-year-old with a giggle that fills a room and a heart as big as her dreams. She loves pink, purple, and blue, and she believes every outfit is better with sparkles. She’s a little artist, a big sister, a playground adventurer — and now, a cancer fighter.

A few months ago, our world changed when Rowan was diagnosed with cancer. It’s something no child should have to face — and yet, here she is, showing up to every appointment with bravery, resilience, and more strength than we ever knew a 6-year-old could hold.

Rowan’s Tumor Takedown is our way of rallying around her as she takes on the biggest battle of her young life. Every scan, every poke, every tough day — she’s been powering through with courage and color.





💛 Why We’re Raising Money

Cancer treatment is overwhelming — emotionally, physically, and financially. Funds raised will go directly toward:

Medical bills and hospital stays

Travel to and from treatment centers

Specialized medications and therapies

Meals and lodging during treatment away from home

Keeping life as normal as possible for Rowan — play, art, joy, and rest

Your support helps us fight this battle with fewer roadblocks. It lets us focus on what matters most: helping Rowan heal.





✨ What Your Gift Means

When you give to Rowan’s Tumor Takedown, you’re not just donating — you’re joining her team. You’re helping a real little girl hold onto her childhood while facing something way bigger than herself. You’re helping her family breathe a little easier. And most of all, you’re giving Rowan more strength, more hope, and more color in her world.





🎗️ Giving Back — Because We’re Not Alone

If we are lucky enough to raise more than we need, any remaining funds will be donated to the organizations that have stood beside us through this journey — including Candlelighters, The Periwinkle Foundation, and other groups that support children fighting cancer and families at Texas Children’s Hospital.

These organizations have helped us in ways big and small — with emotional support, resources, and moments of joy during dark times. We would be honored to give back to them and pay your kindness forward.

Thank you for being here. Thank you for believing in brave little fighters like Rowan. Let’s take down this tumor — together. 💪🌈🎗️