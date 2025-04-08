Cancer Treatment Fundraiser For Rose Berns

Our mother has stage 4 cancer, and we desperately need your help to fund her treatment. The doctors are having trouble pinpointing the source and type, but it is most likely breast cancer that has spread to her bones, causing severe pain. Despite multiple biopsies, blood tests, PET scans, CT scans, MRIs, and Ultrasounds, we are still struggling to find an effective treatment plan. The cancer has already damaged her right femur, requiring surgery to reinforce it. Since my father recently recovered from prostate cancer in 2023 our finances are already spread thin. Please help us raise $75,000 for radiation, chemotherapy and overall treatment costs to fight this aggressive disease. Every contribution, no matter how small, will bring us one step closer to giving our mother the best chance of survival and a chance to live a full and healthy life. Please help us in this difficult time. Your support means everything to us. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and consider supporting our campaign. Together, we can make a difference in our mother's life. #MomsCancerBattle #FightingForMom #GiveSendGo