Help Kristen & Rose With Their Housing Crisis

My adult daughter, Rose, and I are asking for help during one of the most difficult times of our lives. Rose and I have until August 31 to find somewhere safe to live. We are asking for $3,000 to help us move our belongings into storage and secure temporary housing while we continue working with housing agencies to find permanent housing.





On March 18, 2026, Rose's father, my longtime friend and our caregiver, passed away unexpectedly. His death was heartbreaking for all of us. His widow did everything she could, but maintaining a household of three adults, two of whom are disabled, on a single income has become impossible. As a result, Rose and I must leave our home by August 31, 2026. We are awaiting our assignment for permanent supportive housing, but time is running out before the deadline.









Our housing challenges did not begin there. In 2025, my sister, who had been my caregiver, unexpectedly left us. When our lease expired, Rose's father and his wife opened their home to us. Their generosity gave us stability while we worked to rebuild our lives. We will always be grateful for that kindness.





Today, we are facing homelessness.





Rose and I are both disabled and are currently waiting for assignment for permanent supportive housing. Our decisions on our SSI applications are in process. We have been approved as personal care providers, which will provide some income for us both in the coming weeks. We have also applied for Colorado's Adult Financial program, which provides limited financial assistance while SSI applications are pending. Until those decisions are made, we have virtually no income.





I live with chronic pain and mobility limitations caused by fibromyalgia, arthritis, chronic migraines, asthma, and sleep apnea. Rose is autistic (Level 2) and lives with kyphoscoliosis and chronic pain. We both also live with PTSD, anxiety, and depression. Because of our disabilities, we rely on in-home caregiving services for assistance with daily living. Finding safe emergency housing that can accommodate our medical needs and keep us together has been extremely difficult.





We have exhausted every resource available to us. We have contacted housing agencies, applied for assistance programs, and are working with case managers to obtain referrals for permanent supportive housing. Unfortunately, these processes take time, and we are running out of it.





The funds raised will be used for:

A U-Haul truck to move our belongings $200 Storage fees for approximately six months while we secure permanent housing $600 Temporary housing, such as an extended-stay hotel, motel, or short-term rental for up to three months $1,800/month Basic moving-related expenses necessary to keep us safe and together $200





Every donation, no matter the amount, will help us move one step closer to stability. If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing our fundraiser with others along with your prayers would mean just as much.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your kindness, prayers, positive thoughts, and encouragement mean more to us than words can express during this incredibly difficult time.





With gratitude,

Kristen and Rose