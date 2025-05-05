Donate to help put a roof over village churches

We are starting this campaign to raise funds to put metal roofs on churches scattered through northern Uganda. Christ Transformation Ministries (CTMAfrica.org), a US-based non-profit started in 2015, has partnered with CTM Africa in Uganda to bring holistic transformation to the hard-to-reach jungle villages in the north of Uganda.

Since 2015, over 150 small village churches have been established, each with a pastor and members from the village. CTM Africa brings hope to the jungle village, with initial and periodic visits to support the holistic development of the people. Water wells are dug if no clean water source. Training in life skills like agriculture, sewing, and carpentry is provided. Medical help is also provided. And of course, the good news of Jesus Christ is shared with the people, many of whom have never heard of the One who gave His all to redeem all of mankind.

Since 2015, thousands of villagers have accepted Jesus as Lord and Savior. The church in the northern jungle of Uganda has grown rapidly! However, many of the church buildings are no more than sticks with a thatched roof overhead. The people gather on Sunday mornings to worship and sing praises to God. The singing and worship are wonderful, but at times can be interrupted by unpredictable rain filtering down on the congregation through the roof!

Our goal for this fundraiser is $5,000, which would provide corrugated metal roofs for about three of the larger churches. I know it's not much, but at least it's a start. If people donate, we may expand this fundraiser to provide metal roofs to more village churches.

Thank you for any contribution you can make, and may God bless you abundantly in return!