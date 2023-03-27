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Roof Rescue & Pup's Fight

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAmy Cunningham

Fundraiser funds will be received by Amy Cunningham

Roof Rescue & Pup's Fight

🌟 **Roof Patching Chronicles & Hope Rises** 🌟 💔 It was a chilly morning when I stood in my kitchen, staring at the dripping ceiling. That patchwork of roof tar had been my temporary fix for far too long now. As a Navy veteran and former hospice worker who's seen more than my fair share of life’s fragility, this leaky roof felt like a metaphor: constant reminders that even when you do your best, sometimes life deals you unexpected blows. 🏠 My home is my sanctuary, or at least it should be—but instead, I find myself navigating one repair challenge after another. From patching the roof to managing mounting medical bills for my aging dog who might need cancer treatment, every day brings a new hurdle that tests resilience and patience. And let’s not forget about life's small but significant expenses: groceries, utilities, medications—the basics are just basic when you're on a tight budget! 😥 I left hospice last year for mental health reasons because the emotional toll was wearing me down more than any physical ailment could. Now, with my finances in as much disarray as my damp kitchen walls, it feels like everything is falling apart all at once. And yet... there's a flicker of hope that keeps me going. 🤝 That’s where you come in! I believe in community support and the power of coming together to uplift one another during tough times. Whether we band together for roofing supplies or veterinary care, each act of kindness strengthens our spirits as much as it does physical structures—and that's something no amount of duct tape can replace. 💖 Imagine helping someone keep their dignity intact in the face of adversity; imagine knowing you played a part in making life just a little bit easier for another soul when they’re going through one hardship after another. That’s what drives me to share my story and ask for your support—because every dollar counts, especially when it means providing security or peace of mind during turbulent times. 🏡 With your help, i can turn this page on despair and write a new chapter filled with dry walls instead of leaky ones! Let’s not just withstand the storms; let’s thrive in them together. Every bit counts—whether it's helping me fix my roof or supporting the medical journey of a beloved pet who deserves every chance at health, no matter what challenges life throws their way. 🙏 Thank you for listening to my story and considering how you can make an impact. Here’s to building more than just homes; here’s to strengthening each other! ❤️

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