Roof Repair and Mold Remediation

Asking for help is not easy, but sometimes in life we are forced to ask for help. I am humbly reaching out in hopes that those who are able, might consider helping.

I'm a single mom raising money to repair our roof and address mold in our home. I've been trying to repair things myself for too long, and it is just too much for me to do alone. Our home is affecting our health so I need to fix the issues ASAP. All funds will be used to fix the roof and remediate the mold so we can have a safe, healthy home. No donation is too small, and every act of kindness brings us one step closer to making our home safe and healthy. From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU for taking the time to read this and for any support, prayers, or encouragement you can offer.