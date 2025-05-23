Get Me To Fort Wayne

After more than 10 years of hard work and dedication, I’ve finally earned the opportunity to compete in Nationals at the 2025 Wheelchair Power Soccer Cup in Fort Wayne, Indiana! This event is the highest level of competition in the sport, and it means the a lot to me to be part of it.

I’ll be traveling with four of my teammates, our head coach, and the families and caregivers supporting our team. While I’m excited beyond words, the cost of travel is more than I can manage alone. I’m asking for your help to cover my flight and hotel expenses, which I need to book soon to ensure availability and affordability.

My goal is to raise the majority of the funds by June 1st, since the tournament begins on June 18th.

Every donation—large or small—brings me closer to representing our team and making this dream a reality. Thank you so much for your support, prayers, and encouragement!





With gratitude,

Natalie Wright

#21 of Colorado Rolling Rapids