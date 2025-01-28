Roger Oliver for Sheboygan Students

Goal:
USD $4,800
Raised:
USD $100
Roger Oliver is running for election to the School Board of Sheboygan Area School District. He wants to bring better transparency, accountability, and competitive results for students, parents, teachers, and taxpayers. Your contribution will go toward yard signs, literature, and other campaign costs. Learn more at OliverForSheboyganStudents.com. Thank you for your support and generosity!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.