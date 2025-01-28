Campaign Image

Roger Oliver for Sheboygan Students

Goal:

 USD $4,800

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Roger Oliver

Roger Oliver for Sheboygan Students

Roger Oliver is running for election to the School Board of Sheboygan Area School District. He wants to bring better transparency, accountability, and competitive results for students, parents, teachers, and taxpayers. Your contribution will go toward yard signs, literature, and other campaign costs. Learn more at OliverForSheboyganStudents.com. Thank you for your support and generosity!

Recent Donations
Show:
Jerri Warf
$ 100.00 USD
22 minutes ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo