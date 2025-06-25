Rockets Road to Recovery

Our little kitten, Rocket, has been in the ER battling extreme sickness. 💔 His condition is critical, he is not in a stable state and will not be until he gets antiviral medication, which we have ordered. His doctors are very worried and it’s been heartbreaking to watch him struggle in this way. He is very unwell. 🥺😓😿

The leading theory is that he has Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP) which is a coronavirus that affects cats. As of Sunday, he has spent hours in a Snyder ICU unit getting oxygen, fluids, and sugar to regain his strength. 😿

The antiviral medication for FIP was discovered 2 years ago and is now approved for use. Only one company makes it, and it will take a couple days to get here. He is in need of hospitalization until then, and then for a couple days while on medication to regain his strength before he can go home, if he responds well to the medication.

🤞The antiviral treatment is a 12 week regimen. Most cats who respond well to it are in full remission afterward (this would be a one-time battle and not a lifelong illness! ☀️ ) We were asked to choose between euthanasia and continuing with treatment which will be financially costly and a tough battle for him. 💔



We are choosing to 💪 FIGHT THE FIGHT 💪 with him!! We can’t imagine our life with out this 9-month-old little bundle of furry love. 💕 Rocket is a lively kitty!!! He brings us so much life everyday, we cannot bare to not try our best to give him the same during this painful battle he is facing 💓🫶💪😣.

The financial cost is steep, and something we cannot provide on our own. 💔As we chose whether or not today would be his last day, we made the decision to give him all we could to continue fighting this illness and that we would tackle the cost.

Please consider donating if you can, the support from our family, friends, and community means so much to us at this critical time! 💓💓💓

