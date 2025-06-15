Help Rock and Connie get a mattress

Goal:
USD $1,500
Raised:
USD $3,260
Campaign funds will be received by Jacob IsBell
Help Get a New Mattress for Connie Waterman
Rock and Connie Waterman have been shining examples of Christian discipleship and faithful Mormons. Rock has been a courageous and thoughtful voice in the Mormon community—bringing clarity, insight, and inspiration to countless people seeking to better understand our shared history, scriptures, and faith.
Now, the Watermans need our help.
Connie is currently bedridden and enduring great discomfort due to an old, worn-out mattress. We’re raising funds to bless her with a new, high-quality mattress that will bring much-needed relief and comfort.
Every donation—big or small—goes directly toward this goal.
Your support will make a real difference.
We’ll post updates as we move forward, and we deeply appreciate your generosity and prayers.
Thank you so much for standing with the Watermans in love and service.
Rock and Connie, my wife and I thank you both, sincerely, in awakening us to our awful situation. Your posts have been a tremendous key to our awakening, and to genuinely look to and seek God for answers. We hope our small contribution will help you both.
Hope you get your bed soon Connie we all love you 😘
Rock and Connie, On behalf of the Provo Fellowship, Covenant Christians, I pray for you both and send our gratitude to Our Lord for all He does for Us.
Rock, you've been such a blessing to me! Best to you and Connie!
All the best to you
Prayers for you both.
God bless you Rock and Connie
I once heard Rock in an interview say that, his greatest mission is to take care of his wife, and outlive her so he can always lovingly care for her. That really impacted me. Prayers on both of your behalves
Your writing was part of out journey. Will be forever grateful!
Thanks for your blog Rock. Learned tons of stuff throughout the years.
