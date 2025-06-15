Help Rock and Connie get a mattress

Help Get a New Mattress for Connie Waterman

Rock and Connie Waterman have been shining examples of Christian discipleship and faithful Mormons. Rock has been a courageous and thoughtful voice in the Mormon community—bringing clarity, insight, and inspiration to countless people seeking to better understand our shared history, scriptures, and faith.

Now, the Watermans need our help.

Connie is currently bedridden and enduring great discomfort due to an old, worn-out mattress. We’re raising funds to bless her with a new, high-quality mattress that will bring much-needed relief and comfort.

Every donation—big or small—goes directly toward this goal.

Your support will make a real difference.

We’ll post updates as we move forward, and we deeply appreciate your generosity and prayers.

Thank you so much for standing with the Watermans in love and service.