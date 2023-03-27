Robinson's Whitewater Campground Flood Relief

Robinson's Whitewater Campground in Connersville, Indiana was destroyed in recent flooding. Many year-round residents lived there on fixed incomes, it was what they could afford. Now they've lost their entire homes.





I camped there and lost my camper, but I still have my home. These residents don't. They need help rebuilding their lives after losing everything.





Any donations will be divided only among the year-round residents affected by this flooding. Your support would mean so much to them as they work to recover. Thank you for standing with them.