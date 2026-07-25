Robert Lawrence Shelley Memorial funeral

Robert L. Shelley, age 58, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on July 9, 2026.

Robert proudly served his country for 20 years in the United States Armed Forces. He served 10 years in the United States Navy as a Sonar Technician aboard submarines before continuing his military career in the United States Army, where he served another 10 years as a Robotic Technician. During his time in the Army, he honorably completed a tour in Iraq during Operation Desert Storm. Robert's dedication, courage, and commitment to serving his country were a source of great pride throughout his life.

He is preceded in death by his parents Markell and Eileen Shelley and brother Mark Shelley.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jan Crawford Shelley; children, Nick Shelley, Zack Shelley, Savanah Shelley, and Lexi Shelley; stepsons, Justin Latham and Brandon Latham; and sisters, Heather, Debbie, Donna, Lisa, Michelle, and Robin. He also leaves behind many extended family members and friends who will cherish his memory.

The family will hold a private graveside service at a later date. Trying to raise money for the funeral memorial expenses. The total is $2800. Anything will Help.

Robert will be remembered for his faithful service to his country, his devotion to his family, and the lasting impact he made on those who knew and loved him. His memory will be treasured always.

thank you for helping in any way possible



