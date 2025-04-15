Roadshow to the Moon A Mission for God

The Cross on the Moon Coalition is a first-of-its-kind mission to bring followers of Jesus together in a bold, public witness to our faith - placing a cross on the lunar surface.

As science and technology push the boundaries of exploration, our world faces growing challenges and a deep need for hope. As humanity reaches further into space, it is time to extend our faith beyond Earth, declaring that God is the Creator and Savior of all.

This mission seeks to bring people together from around the world by placing a cross on the Moon—a timeless symbol of faith that will stand for generations to come.

Now, through modern advancements in aerospace technology and partnerships with industry experts, this vision is within reach. With your help, we will demonstrate how faith can inspire even the most extraordinary journeys.