Road Trip For Men In Addiction Recovery

Brokenness to Strength: Help the Men of Kingdom Life Recovery Take the Next Step

Every journey out of addiction begins with a single step toward freedom. At Kingdom Life Recovery in Mountain Home, AR, they see men walk through our doors broken and weary, only to watch God restore their dignity, purpose, and faith.





Recovery isn’t just about quitting a substance it’s about stepping into who you were created to be.





The Next Phase: Lion’s Roar 2026

This November, a group of our men are reaching a major milestone: graduation. As they prepare to re-enter the world as leaders, fathers, and mentors, we are sending them to the Christian Men’s Network: Lion’s Roar Global Summit 2026.





Lion’s Roar isn’t just a conference it’s a life-changing gathering that equips men to live with courage, integrity, and spiritual strength. For graduates leaving addiction behind, this experience shifts their mindset from merely surviving to leading. It provides the blueprint and brotherhood they need to navigate life after recovery without looking back.





How You Can Help

Transitioning back into everyday life is the most critical window in recovery. Your support covers registration, travel, lodging, and meals for our graduating men:





Give Any Amount: Every dollar helps us send these men to a weekend that will shape the rest of their lives.

Sponsor a Graduate ($350.00): Covers all expenses for one man.

Sponsor a Ticket or Lodging ($175.00): Helps with event entry or hotel costs.





These men did the hard work to reclaim their lives. Now, let’s wrap our arms around them and launch them into their next phase.





Thank you for standing with me on behalf of Kingdom Life Recovery as we equip men to walk boldly in faith!