Help The River's Family During High Risk Pregnancy

Goal:
CAD $20,000
Raised:
CAD $3,398
Campaign funds will be received by Eric Dahl
My wife is currently undergoing a 2+ month hospital stay to keep her and our baby safe during a medically complicated pregnancy.
She’s stable, but requires full-time monitoring in a hospital until delivery, which has meant and will continue to mean weeks of unexpected costs, separation, stress, and reduced income, all while preparing for our newborn’s arrival.
If you were planning to buy a gift for our baby, please consider making a donation to this campaign instead. We are aiming to take this unfortunate event and use the funds raised in the best way possible to strengthen our family and come out of this stronger than ever.
Funds raised will be used to cover lost income during this unexpected hospital stay, ease the cost of childcare and transportation, and help us prepare a safe, supported environment for our baby’s arrival and postpartum recovery.
If you’ve ever known someone who’s gone through a high-risk pregnancy like this, you know how fragile and intense these final weeks can be.
We will give you updates that you can see below as things progress.
We’re hopeful, grateful, and doing everything we can, but we are struggling to do it alone.
Any donation, large or small, means the world to us.
And even sharing this page helps more than you know.
Thank you so much for reading
Eric
Hey guys, sorry to hear about what you're going through, please let me know if I can help in any way! Rest up! Hope to see you and new baby soon! Much love, Kendal
"Kendal and family you all are so awesome!!! Thank you so much means so much and yes that would be awesome. Thanks again
Prayers for your whole family. God knows your needs.
"Loved that thank you and have definitely leaned into faith and so amazed by how supported I have been. Thank you
Thinking of you all.
"Thank you ❤️ Really appreciate it!" By Eric Dahl
God bless mom and baby! Praying for all. God is good!! Your mom and I went HS together. I’m a Grandma as well, babies are such a gift. 💕💕💕
"God is good. Thank you so much. Babies really are a gift, thank you for the reminding us all ❤️
Take care and rest, rest, rest girl. Love you. - Auntie Mar
"Thank you for coming in w/ big love Aunty Mar! I haven't met you yet but I assume since your and my daughter's name are nearly identical, we vibe 💪
So sorry to hear about your situation. We hope this helps a bit.
"Of course it does, thank you so much! Such a blessing and makes the day easier and the future look brighter. Everything helps!
I am so sorry you’re going through this! My family was just sick for a whole month and I’m pregnant so I can’t imagine going through that. I’ll pray for you guys too ❤️
"Thank you, thank you, thank you! Everything helps!
Keeping you and your family in our prayers! ❤️
"Thank you ❤️ No doubt those moments of extra resilience were due to prayers like yours. Thank you!
You are all in my prayers!
"Thank you ❤️ It is really greatly appreciated!
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your Family
"I appreciate the so much ❤️ Thank you for your kindness and generosity " By Eric Dahl
Hey Eric, thinking about your whole family, hope things keep going in the right direction - Justin
"Thank you so much. I hope so too and this will really help. Man thank you so much" By Eric Dahl
We will be praying for you all.
"Thank you. Forming a prayer team and we really really appreciate it. I know that prayers like this lift us up in moments of darkness. Thank you" By Eric Dahl
I don’t even have the words. Take care. You’re both so strong for grappling with this. I know even asking for help is not an easy thing, let alone the rest of what you’re facing. Just know that people are thinking of you, and we have your back.
"You got it Conrad. Thank you so much. Man it means a lot and really will help. Thank you!" By Eric Dahl
Stay strong and keep your positive attitude! Praying for you and the family.
"Thank you for the donation and thank you so much for the prayers. It helps more than you know. Thank you!" By Eric Dahl
July 1st, 2025
I can’t believe our little girl is already over a month old.
Some of those moments in the hospital still feel like yesterday.
But here we are. Home. Together. Growing.
And I just want to say thank you.
To everyone who gave, shared, prayed, or held us in their heart…
You helped our family make it through one of the hardest times we’ve faced.
There’s no way to truly capture how much that meant.
We felt it. Every step of the way.
Each and every one of you is deeply appreciated.
You’ve earned a place in our family’s story
and I wouldn’t be surprised if those blessings came back to you tenfold.
Because what you did?
It mattered.
And it won’t be forgotten.
With love and full presence,
Eric and family
June 9th, 2025
Just wanted to pause everything and say thank you from the deepest part of our hearts.
You helped us raise just over $3,000 during one of the most intense, vulnerable, and uncertain times in our lives. That support didn’t just keep us going. It reminded us we’re not alone.
Our third baby was born a couple of weeks ago. After a long and complicated pregnancy, she came into the world at 35 weeks through an emergency C-section. It was intense. But considering everything that could have gone wrong, things went as well as they possibly could.
We’re tired, healing, and still walking through some heavy things, but we are full of gratitude. Your generosity helped cover some essentials and gave us a little breathing room to get through the storm.
It gave us hope.
Thank you for being part of our story. We’re doing our best every single day and just want you to know your help made a real difference.
We are still reeling from the complicated pregnancy but each and every one of you helped out more than you can know.
With love,
Eric, Brooklyn, and our little crew
May 21st, 2025
Hey everyone! What we have done for our family is absolutely amazing. The generosity of yall to help out so quickly really made my families life better and the future feel brighter.
things have been tough for Brooklyn the last few days. She has been ordered to pretty much total bed rest and if you ever got injured or something like that where you all of a sudden can’t move as much you know how much your outlook can be worse.
So really retrying to bring our focus to the fact that we are going to soon have three beautiful children! Three! Can you believe it? how blessed are we and that brings me right back to a big shout out to y’all! Seriously your giving has taken off the diamond pressure and all of a sudden we can breathe a little bit. And anything you can do like sharing the campaign with others or just telling someone about it is the next step in taking the ALMOST $3000 RAISED (Thank you so much again from the bottom of my heart ❤️)
to getting to the $20,000 goal which will ripple across generations as you all will have helped two parents navigate and teach three young souls in this world.
i hope you have such a bless-ed day and you can feel god walking with you ❤️
May 18th, 2025
Another amazing day and I was moved by y’all’s generosity. Days like this when complications arise and life throws out fierce challenges seeing the donations and shares and comments and conversation really help lighten the load and for that I thank y’all from the bottom of my heart
Brooklyn had to go through some more intensive monitoring tonight as some complications arose but we are trying to stay calm.
With her in the hospital it is up to me to make her best for when she comes back home and we have to make major changes to the living situation to be able to accommodate her post c section. I manage to make good progress there and have a wonderful day with the kids. They did watch some movies but they also got a lot of creative and fun time.
thank you all for the support and please consider sharing the campaign across your channels. I can tell that makes a huge difference and it is so helpful, so thank you!
Getting to the campaign goal will mean best possible chance to go into this and come out of it in a healthy happy situation.
thanks again for being here and all you have done to help!
May 16th, 2025
Hi Everyone. Thank you SO MUCH for coming to this page. The last six weeks while Brooklyn has been hospitalized has been an absolutely gut-wrenching ride.
I know as a man we should have all things figured out and it is not best to ask for help, but I am needing you all now more than ever.
Funny enough back seven weeks ago when things were going pretty fine, I didn't plan on pretty much being unable to work the two-three months before our baby was due, nor did I plan on potentially needing to be out of work for a more significant time after the birth due to possible complications.
A little over six weeks ago is when the whole family rushed to the hospital so fast that we didn't even take time to put pants on our little one.
Nor did we really have time to grab towels so the blood in the passenger seat of our SUV had to be cleaned up later, but I wasn't thinking about that as I honked my horn signaling other drivers to get out of my way and I zoomed to the hospital in about seven minutes.
After that incident and for the past six or so weeks, Brooklyn has been under intensive hospital care for the fear of delivering the baby and serious maternal complications.
Early the following morning after the initial incident, Brooklyn and I were escorted by a team of four emergency healthcare professionals to the helicopter landing pad where we had a helicopter ride to the nearest big city center that could handle severely possible early delivery cases like this one.
And there we stayed, hopeful at first that this would be something passing, but we quickly learned as bleeding continued that going outside of the hospital grounds was a big risk of turning everything into an emergency.
And that is why we need your help. For the past six weeks I have been thrust into the primary caregiver role as well as trying to maintain being the primary breadwinner... and that has been a difficult challenge.
Because Brooklyn and Baby seem to be doing fine for a few days and then there has been a bigger scare that pops up.
And the scary part of those scares is that there has been a very real chance of some very serious complications including death.
SO WE ARE SO AMAZINGLY GRATEFUL for having Brooklyn and Babe under the intensive monitoring and we are very grateful that Babe has been growing and becoming more resilient and ideally waiting until the end of May to come out of Brooklyn's belly and into this world!
Thank you for being here and thank you for all you have done to help my family out during this challenging time. I just know that all your support, whether it be donations, shares, or words of encouragement will really help us cement our foothold in having a really great life despite these intense challenges.
I am feeling tired. Brooklyn is feeling pregnant. We are holding as strong as we can during these times.
Thank you again,
Eric
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.