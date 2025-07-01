Help The River's Family During High Risk Pregnancy

👶 The Situation

My wife is currently undergoing a 2+ month hospital stay to keep her and our baby safe during a medically complicated pregnancy.

She’s stable, but requires full-time monitoring in a hospital until delivery, which has meant and will continue to mean weeks of unexpected costs, separation, stress, and reduced income, all while preparing for our newborn’s arrival.

If you were planning to buy a gift for our baby, please consider making a donation to this campaign instead. We are aiming to take this unfortunate event and use the funds raised in the best way possible to strengthen our family and come out of this stronger than ever.



Funds raised will be used to cover lost income during this unexpected hospital stay, ease the cost of childcare and transportation, and help us prepare a safe, supported environment for our baby’s arrival and postpartum recovery.

If you’ve ever known someone who’s gone through a high-risk pregnancy like this, you know how fragile and intense these final weeks can be.



We will give you updates that you can see below as things progress.



We’re hopeful, grateful, and doing everything we can, but we are struggling to do it alone.

Any donation, large or small, means the world to us.

And even sharing this page helps more than you know.

Thank you so much for reading



Eric