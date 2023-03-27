Ring of Liberty

Reaching out in a new way to reclaim the hearts and minds

of our youth, with media and country gatherings.





My wife and I took some of our young grandkids to see the latest Toy Story movie. It was really quite good and had a very needed message for young people. But during the coming attractions the "kid's" movies were filled with pure witchcraft. This was treated as something for people to aspire to. It was presented in a way that said, following this will make you "special." Hollywood and the television industry have been grooming our children for decades.





Since ancient times it has always been the storytellers who have created the world view of the next generation. We have gone so far beyond sitting around tribal campfires listening to our elders tell stories now. We are surrounded by constant realistic images bringing their stories to life and carrying them right into our living rooms and into our hearts.





In the past we could not compete with Hollywood. But things have changed. AI now allows us to produce the most amazing video and movie creations on a laptop. They are not that far from Disney quality productions and we can do them in weeks, not years, No actors, no orchestra, no artists, no sound stage, no light, no cameras and on and on. So that is why we are seeking only $2000 a month to supplement our own funding. We can make it with that level of help, instead of Hollywood's million dollar per month needs. If you have stock in any studios, you might think of selling it.





But media, no matter how great the message, does no good unless people watch it. Why will parents, who would never think of going to church, want their children to watch our series? Because it is very entertaining, and yet it weaves very deep science understanding within the storyline. They will not get this level of science until high school. Yeah - Lots of prayer.

But now there is a deeper problem that we must meet head on before it's too late. In the past anyone who believed in flying saucers was nuts and you kept your children away from them. Now, with recent disclosures a whole new world view is beginning to take over about ancient astronauts and space beings seeding humanity and our culture.





Three are ancient ruins all over the world that we cannot build today with all of our technology. This greatly increase the believability of this world view and our children and grandchildren will escape this wave of thought with great difficulty. But the discovery of the ancient books in the Dead Sea Scrolls, including the book of Enoch, give us the only competing explanation of all of this and it is powerful.





In the storyline of our series people will find, through metaphor, a different world view that shows the past and present reasons for this incursion. Like the works of C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien, we take fantasy and use it to explain reality. Star Wars started a religion, and even for those not going this far, it has pervaded a generation's thinking about a "force" instead of a knowable Creator. Our series plants a world view that is biblical. Okay, the characters are a bit weird, but the fundamental truths are there.





Media is very powerful and world changing, but there has to be hands-on. So we are also starting a science learning center on our ranch in the Sierra foothills. We call it Hillbilly Science Gym. We will start it and work out the bugs here (Maybe literally) and then work to help others duplicate it around America. So that is the prayerful plan. You can see how far we've gotten so far at www.ringofliberty.com



