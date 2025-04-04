Campaign Image

Honoring Rileigh Michelle Taylor

Goal:

 USD $7,000

Raised:

 USD $250

Campaign created by Sunny Perry

Rileigh Michelle Taylor 2/24/2010-4/1/2025

Rileigh tragically lost her life on 4/1/2025 Please help us support her mom through this tragic time. 

Rileigh, she was bold without being loud. Her quiet and meek disposition made for a great listener and example of grace. Her introspective nature gave way to a showcase of songwriting. She enjoyed playing guitar and singing, but she loved to write songs and poetry. She also loved to draw, read, travel and spend time with her loved ones. Her quick wit and sassy sense of humor will forever be cherished. Her kind heart and sweet demeanor will forever be missed. 

Wheeling Wheels
$ 150.00 USD
1 hour ago

very sorry for your loss

SUA
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

In Jesus arm's now🪽🙏🏼😭💔🙌

