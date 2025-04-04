Honoring Rileigh Michelle Taylor

Goal:
USD $7,000
Raised:
USD $250
Rileigh Michelle Taylor 2/24/2010-4/1/2025
Rileigh tragically lost her life on 4/1/2025 Please help us support her mom through this tragic time.
Rileigh, she was bold without being loud. Her quiet and meek disposition made for a great listener and example of grace. Her introspective nature gave way to a showcase of songwriting. She enjoyed playing guitar and singing, but she loved to write songs and poetry. She also loved to draw, read, travel and spend time with her loved ones. Her quick wit and sassy sense of humor will forever be cherished. Her kind heart and sweet demeanor will forever be missed.
very sorry for your loss
In Jesus arm's now🙏🏼😭💔🙌
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.