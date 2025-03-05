Defend what is right in challenging times

In the heart of Eastern Europe, amidst the cities of Ukraine, urgent questions echo through the minds of many.

"Who are we? Why are we here and now? Why us? What to do?" These questions have become crucial, especially over the past three years of raging unprovoked Russian war against Ukraine.

Kyiv rises each day, marked by scars and half-standing buildings. Despite the damage, determination fills the air. Kharkiv's desolate streets whisper tales of endurance. Odessa's shores, caressed by the Black Sea, hold communities clinging to hope. Families in Chernigiv, Bucha, Zhitomir, Vinnitsa, and Brovary seek comfort and unity in uncertain times.

Mariupol, now largely leveled, sees its people displaced and yearning for support. Bahmut, Donetsk, and Lugansk stand testament to relentless struggles. Sumy, Dnipro, and smaller towns need urgent assistance.

Amidst turmoil, hope and determination remain. Neighbors become family, strangers become allies, united in survival. Children play amidst ruins, their laughter a poignant reminder of resilience. Many children, orphaned by war, live on bombed-out streets and sleep in basements, their cries echoing through the night.

The call for help is urgent. Today, with the US stopping support and political agendas prioritizing over human suffering, the need is dire. Under the guidance of the US, UK, and world powers, Ukraine gave up its nuclear arsenal, trusting in US protection and sovereignty. With businesses closed, factories ruined, electricity scarce, and heat a privilege, people are left on their own. Volunteers and aid organizations work tirelessly but cannot do it alone. The world must hear their plea for action. Your support is crucial.

Since 2016, we, Phoebe and Vladimir, have been missionaries in Ukraine. Residing in Boynton Beach and members of FBC, we've served disadvantaged youth. I, Vladimir, taught young adolescents trade skills, while Phoebe worked with terminally ill children at OHMADET children’s hospital. On July 8th, I survived a ballistic missile attack by God's miracle. We know firsthand how difficult life is under sirens and bombing. We’ve seen more death in the last three years than in our entire lives. Mostly, we are self-financed missionaries, but we are asking for help due to the US government cutting assistance to Ukraine. Our small personal finances are not enough. This is why we are asking for your help. May God bless you, may God bless America, and may God show His hand when human powers prove to be unreliable.

Now is the time to stand with Ukraine. Donate, volunteer, raise awareness. Be the hero these communities need. Together, we can help them rebuild and thrive, turning questions of uncertainty into hope and strength.

All hopes are focused on God and His hands. We are His hands on this earth. If you have a drop of compassion and can help, your aid will reach those in need, and with each piece of bread, God's name will be glorified. Let's do the works for which we are chosen from eternity.



