I’m from Salisbury Maryland and was in . They said that I should go to a place in Baltimore that there was none available in Salisbury. I am now being told that I have to be out in 30 days that she can’t support my needs. I want to get back to Salisbury Md to get reevaluated for a nursing home. I don’t know anyone that can pick me up. Lyft is almost $200. I have $100. Anything collected that I don’t need will be donated to another fundraiser