Help Fund Legal Appeal of Viscount Bennett Site





Our appeal targets the former Viscount Bennett rezoning decision, but reflects a broader city-wide trend of high-density developments approved without proper planning or community input.





We are Neighbours for Richmond Knob Hill (N4RKH) — a grassroots group of concerned Calgarians advocating for responsible, community-first development. We are united in opposing the City of Calgary’s recent decision to rezone the former Viscount Bennett site for high-density development.

The Background

On April 8, 2025, Calgary City Council approved a rezoning that allows for 1,231 residential units on just 9 acres, which includes an 8-building complex, despite widespread community opposition. This marks a 799% increase in housing compared to the 154 existing homes on 50 acres in the surrounding Richmond Knob Hill “Wedge.”

This decision disregarded the voices of residents, many of whom raised valid concerns throughout the consultation process. What we’re seeing is a growing trend: rapid densification without meaningful engagement or adequate planning for infrastructure, safety, or quality of life.

Why This Matters

The proposed development will permanently alter the character of Richmond Knob Hill and adjacent communities. The impacts will be felt far and wide:

Community & Infrastructure Strain Increased traffic on already congested roads: Crowchild Trail, Sarcee Road, 33 Avenue, 26 Avenue, Richmond Road and 29 Street. Safety concerns for pedestrians and cyclists Pressure on public transit and emergency response services Existing infrastructure (including a 91-year-old water main) is already under strain and at risk of failure Schools at capacity today will be further burdened Quality of life impacts Loss of privacy and green space: Only 1 acre of park space is planned; 75% less than the City’s own guidelines Increased shadowing from high-rises onto existing homes Serious parking shortfalls: Only 0.5 spaces per unit are planned Up to 10 years of construction-related disruption: noise, dust, and heavy vehicle traffic with no direct access to Crowchild Trail

Why We Are Taking Legal Action

We firmly believe this decision was procedurally flawed, and our legal team agrees.

That’s why, on June 6, 2025, we took formal legal action by filing both a Notice to Obtain the Record of Proceedings and an Originating Application (Judicial Appeal) with the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta.

This legal challenge targets the City of Calgary’s April 8, 2025, decision to approve the massive rezoning of the Viscount Bennett site.

A court hearing date has been set for July 23, 2025, marking the beginning of the first stage of this challenge.

City of Calgary Community Residents Call to Action | How You Can Help

Donate to our Legal Fund. On behalf of our community, your contributions will directly fund:

Legal fees Expert reports Court filings Communication and outreach materials

NOTE: While this platform includes a prayer option, our primary ask is for financial support to fund the legal appeal. We are not able to issue tax receipts.

DONATE HERE via GiveSendGo!

Join the Movement

· Spread the word — talk to neighbours, attend meetings, and share our message

· Reach out to n4rkh.info@gmail.com to get involved

We’ve made meaningful progress, thanks to the incredible commitment from our neighbours. But now is a critical moment. Let’s stand together and show that Calgarians care about responsible planning, real consultation, and protecting the livability of our communities.

Neighbours for Richmond Knob Hill | Stronger Together!