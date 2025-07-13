Help Fund Legal Appeal of Viscount Bennett Site

Goal:
CAD $100,000
Raised:
CAD $4,350
We are Neighbours for Richmond Knob Hill (N4RKH) — a grassroots group of concerned Calgarians advocating for responsible, community-first development. We are united in opposing the City of Calgary’s recent decision to rezone the former Viscount Bennett site for high-density development.
The Background
On April 8, 2025, Calgary City Council approved a rezoning that allows for 1,231 residential units on just 9 acres, which includes an 8-building complex, despite widespread community opposition. This marks a 799% increase in housing compared to the 154 existing homes on 50 acres in the surrounding Richmond Knob Hill “Wedge.”
This decision disregarded the voices of residents, many of whom raised valid concerns throughout the consultation process. What we’re seeing is a growing trend: rapid densification without meaningful engagement or adequate planning for infrastructure, safety, or quality of life.
Why This Matters
The proposed development will permanently alter the character of Richmond Knob Hill and adjacent communities. The impacts will be felt far and wide:
Why We Are Taking Legal Action
We firmly believe this decision was procedurally flawed, and our legal team agrees.
That’s why, on June 6, 2025, we took formal legal action by filing both a Notice to Obtain the Record of Proceedings and an Originating Application (Judicial Appeal) with the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta.
This legal challenge targets the City of Calgary’s April 8, 2025, decision to approve the massive rezoning of the Viscount Bennett site.
A court hearing date has been set for July 23, 2025, marking the beginning of the first stage of this challenge.
City of Calgary Community Residents Call to Action | How You Can Help
Donate to our Legal Fund. On behalf of our community, your contributions will directly fund:
NOTE: While this platform includes a prayer option, our primary ask is for financial support to fund the legal appeal. We are not able to issue tax receipts.
DONATE HERE via GiveSendGo!
Join the Movement
· Spread the word — talk to neighbours, attend meetings, and share our message
· Reach out to n4rkh.info@gmail.com to get involved
We’ve made meaningful progress, thanks to the incredible commitment from our neighbours. But now is a critical moment. Let’s stand together and show that Calgarians care about responsible planning, real consultation, and protecting the livability of our communities.
Neighbours for Richmond Knob Hill | Stronger Together!
July 10th, 2025
July 10th, 2025
