Campaign Image

Studio Computer for Firm Foundation Podcast

Goal:

 USD $3,500

Raised:

 USD $145

Campaign created by Richard Moore

Studio Computer for Firm Foundation Podcast

I have a 2019 (2018) Mac Computer which is not able to run my OBS recording and streaming software anymore, or interact with my camera anymore. I am humbly asking you to pray and think about supporting my ministry in Germany and the Firm Foundation show to buy the studio a new appropriate computer to be able to continue to produce my show. My income from the show is not enough to be able to purchase such an expensive computer. Please pray about supporting my goal of replacing my studio computer. God bless you! 

Recent Donations
Show:
Make It With Calvin
$ 20.00 USD
7 minutes ago

I know the pain of editing on a bad computer in the past, hope this will allow you to keep cranking out content calling out the liter abuses in the church today.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
53 minutes ago

Bless you brother, your work is helping to defend the Gospel in these dark days.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 hours ago

Keep up the great ministry

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 hours ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo