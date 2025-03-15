Studio Computer for Firm Foundation Podcast

Goal:
USD $3,500
Raised:
USD $145
I have a 2019 (2018) Mac Computer which is not able to run my OBS recording and streaming software anymore, or interact with my camera anymore. I am humbly asking you to pray and think about supporting my ministry in Germany and the Firm Foundation show to buy the studio a new appropriate computer to be able to continue to produce my show. My income from the show is not enough to be able to purchase such an expensive computer. Please pray about supporting my goal of replacing my studio computer. God bless you!
I know the pain of editing on a bad computer in the past, hope this will allow you to keep cranking out content calling out the liter abuses in the church today.
Bless you brother, your work is helping to defend the Gospel in these dark days.
Keep up the great ministry
