Oscar's family needs steps

(NEW GOAL: $400 above the $4000 already given) Many of you got to meet Oscar at Island Alliance Church when he was visiting here from Honduras and staying with Pastor Tom. Previously, you generously helped send almost $4,000 for his little brother Richard that the family used for his surgery. Oscar is now asking for help to fund the materials to create new steps for his mom. Currently, it is hard for his mom to go up and for his young brothers too, especially in the rain! They would be grateful for any help you can offer! We are looking for an overall total of 4,400.