Oscar's family needs steps

Goal:
USD $400
Raised:
USD $4,015
Campaign funds will be received by Kimberleigh Garcia
(NEW GOAL: $400 above the $4000 already given) Many of you got to meet Oscar at Island Alliance Church when he was visiting here from Honduras and staying with Pastor Tom. Previously, you generously helped send almost $4,000 for his little brother Richard that the family used for his surgery. Oscar is now asking for help to fund the materials to create new steps for his mom. Currently, it is hard for his mom to go up and for his young brothers too, especially in the rain! They would be grateful for any help you can offer! We are looking for an overall total of 4,400.
Praying for success and blessings!
Blessings to you Richard
May God bless Richard with all he needs to have his hearing restored.
Praying for you and your family
April 29th, 2025
PREVIOUS CAMPAIGN:
Many of you got to meet Oscar at Island Alliance Church when he visited from Honduras last year and stayed with Pastor Tom. We learned on his visit that Oscar's 8 year old brother, Richard, is in need of a specialized hearing aides that he and his family are not able to afford, in part because their house burned down not long ago and they are paying loans for the rebuild. Richard had to get surgery on his both of his ears because of an infection when he was little, and he lost about 50% his hearing. This is deeply affecting his ability to speak correctly and learn in school, as he's not able to hear his teacher. The cost of the hearing aides is $2288 in US dollars which includes all the testing, fittings and a year of follow up visits. Oscar's family lives on the island of Roatan, and his mom has to take Richard to Tegucigalpa on the mainland of Honduras monthly to have his ears looked at and cared for, even without the hearing aides. These trips require a long ferry and sometimes an overnight in the capital, costing 200-400$ each trip. We would like to raise $5,000 to pay for the hearing aids and to help with a year of follow up visits. This won't cover everything, but it will help this family on their way to helping Richard.
