Supporting Ricardo Duarte Escarcega and Family

Raised:
USD $145
Campaign funds will be received by Kierstin Armbrust
We are reaching out to support our dear colleague and friend, Ricardo Duarte Escarcega, who is currently facing serious health challenges. As a company and community, we want to come together to help alleviate the financial burden on Ricardo and his family during this difficult time. Your generous donations will go directly to medical expenses and other essential needs of Ricardo and family.
