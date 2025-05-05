Help me out of this hole

Good morning, afternoon, evening.

My name is Tom Rhodes and I've fallen into some pretty hard times. I'm raising funds to pay the power and internet bills, buy groceries, and keep a roof over my head while I continue to look for a job.

I've got some prospects for jobs, but that doesn't help cover my bills now. I've been able to get a two week extension on my power bill (now due on the 20th), and my internet bill is due on the 18th of May.

Anything you can do to help will be appreciated, even if it's just sharing the link to this fundraiser. I hate asking for help, but I'm not sure what else I can do at the moment.

I'm applying for 5-10 jobs a day, but without a car, it's proving difficult to get around. My Jeep died last autumn and I've been struggling ever since. So I'm looking into positions that are within walking distance or along the bus route I live on.

I'm not sure what else I can do. Where else I can turn. I just need to get through this month so I can focus on my job hunt rather than stressing about bills and what's due.