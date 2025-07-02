Rewriting Me

This story’s not over yet.

Not even close.



My body didn’t just break down one day.

It unraveled—slowly, silently—under the weight of decades spent in survival mode.



Daily, unrelenting stress kept me trapped in fight, flight, freeze, or fawn. And that kind of stress doesn’t just fade—it carves itself into your nervous system. Over time, it wore down my body and mind until illness didn’t just slip in—it settled in.



I’ve been fighting ever since: through complex illness, countless neurological symptoms, and an exhaustion so deep even sleep couldn’t touch it.



Without access to affordable care, I did everything I could on my own. I researched. I adjusted my diet. I experimented with therapies and followed every clue my body gave me. Some of it helped. Some of it made things worse—so much worse that I became afraid to keep going. And in that pause, my health declined until I could no longer walk unassisted. I now rely on a wheelchair and live with the daily searing pain of Trigeminal Neuralgia.



What I really needed all along was a doctor who could help me put the pieces together—in the right order, so my body could handle healing without collapse.



Now, I finally have that support. A compassionate and skilled functional medicine doctor is helping me uncover the root causes of my symptoms and build a roadmap toward health and mobility. We’ve started comprehensive lab work, targeted treatments, and EMDR therapy to address the long-term impact of trauma. For the first time in a long time, healing doesn’t just feel like a dream—it feels possible.



But the care that’s helping me turn this corner is entirely out of pocket. This campaign will help cover lab tests, appointments, supplements, trauma therapy, and other essentials.



I’ve never stopped fighting. I just finally have the right tools.

And with your help, I won’t have to fight alone.



Your support can help me stand again—literally. It’s not just a donation. It’s a lifeline.