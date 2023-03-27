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Reviving the Hope House: Building the Mystic Rose

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMelonie Voorhis

Fundraiser funds will be received by Melonie Voorhis

Reviving the Hope House: Building the Mystic Rose

Every town has a building that holds the quiet memories of the past, waiting for someone to breathe life back into its walls. In the rural community of Quinter, Kansas, that place is the historic Hope House.

It once stood as a pillar of support, but today, it sits empty, dark, and forgotten. We look at this vacant property and see a powerful opportunity to restore its original purpose: turning it into the Mystic Rose, a sanctuary for weary travelers, displaced individuals, and lost souls searching for a safe place to land.

The vision for the Mystic Rose goes far beyond a traditional bed and breakfast. While it will offer a warm bed and a hot meal to those passing through, its true calling is to serve as a genuine safe haven. It will be a place of peace, security, and transition for people who have hit rock bottom, who are fleeing difficult environments, or who find themselves stranded without resources, a vehicle, or a support system.


By restoring this property from the ground up, we are not just renovating rooms and fixing rooms; we are building a foundation for human renewal. The goal is to provide more than just temporary shelter. We want to cultivate a community where individuals can stay while they secure employment, regain their independence, and find their footing. Behind the house, we plan to plant a blooming rose garden—a living symbol of growth, resilience, and beauty rising from neglected ground.


To make this vision a reality, we need your help to secure the property and fund the immediate, renovations and furniture required to open our doors. Every dollar raised goes directly toward the purchase and restoration of the building, allowing us to live on-site and pour our own labor into every ounce of it. Your support will help purchase materials, lay the gardens, and provide the initial resources needed to open our doors to those who need them most.


No one should feel entirely trapped or isolated in their darkest moments. By contributing to this campaign, you are becoming a foundational part of the Mystic Rose. You are helping to transform a forgotten piece of history into a saving grace for vulnerable souls. Please consider donating, sharing our story, and helping us turn a vacant house back into a home of hope.

Please browse through the pictures and view our vision for the property.

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