Priesthood of Reverend Mr Donovan Packard

In the charity of your hearts please consider donating to help furnish the necessary items for the carrying out of the sacred duty of the priesthood for the future Father Donovan Packard. Some things he will need to acquire will be a chalice, vestments, an altar missal and nearly everything else required for the daily offering of the Sacrifice of the Traditional Latin Mass. He will be being ordained on June 27, 2026 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Seminary in Boston, Kentucky.

Reverend Mr Packard is sincerely grateful for any and all donations. Please also remember him in your prayers.