Help Us Reunite Our Family Destroyed by DFCS

Title: Help Us Reunite Our Family

Summary

My name is Wendy, and my family is facing one of the hardest times in our lives. Despite our best efforts, we have lost everything, including temporary custody of our children, due solely to being homeless. We urgently need help to secure legal representation, housing, and transportation to reunite our family and rebuild our lives. Your prayers, shares, and contributions—no matter the size—will make a tremendous difference.

Our Story

Last year, we moved from North Carolina to Georgia to help protect my younger sister from abuse. Tragically, the home we arranged to move into was part of a scam, leaving us homeless on July 12, 2024. Since then, my family—myself, my husband (disabled and on SSDI), and our five children (ages 17, 15, 13, 9, and 5)—have been struggling to survive, with nowhere stable to live. Despite our hardships, we have stayed together, working tirelessly to provide food and shelter for our kids.

In January 2025, we faced a devastating blow. Our vehicle was impounded, leaving us stranded, and most heartbreakingly, our children were placed into foster care because of our homelessness. Although we provided shelter, food, and warmth in our circumstances, DFCS removed them. While the caseworker admitted the removal was not due to abuse, neglect, or substance use but simply homelessness, we have not received any formal documentation outlining the reasons or steps we need to take to reunite our family. We've only been told that a virtual court hearing is scheduled, with no further details or support.

We now have an opportunity to fight for our family, but we need legal representation and resources to meet the court's requirements. We believe in our strength as a family and are determined to bring our kids home, but we can’t do it alone.





What We Need

We’re asking for $20,000 to cover the following costs:

Attorney Fees - $15,000

To retain an experienced attorney to fight DFCS and represent us in court to reunite our family.

Rehousing Costs - $2,000

To secure stable housing closer to our children and ensure a safe environment.

Parenting Classes & Independent Drug Testing - $1,000

Recommended to demonstrate our commitment and clear our names of any assumptions.

Vehicle & U-Haul Recovery - $2,000

To retrieve our impounded SUV and trailer, critical for transportation to work, court, and to visit our children.





How You Can Help

Donate : Any amount will bring us closer to being reunited as a family.

Share : Share our story with your network to help us reach more people.

Pray : Your prayers and encouragement mean the world to us.





Why This Means So Much

Our children are everything to us. We’ve worked hard to keep them safe and cared for, even under difficult circumstances. Despite this, DFCS has removed them and has not followed proper procedures by providing us with the necessary documentation or resources to fight for our family. With your help, we can hold them accountable, reunite our family, and give our kids the stability and love they deserve.





Updates & Accountability

We will provide regular updates on how the funds are being used, progress on our legal case, and steps toward our family's reunification. Transparency is important to us, and we want you to know how your generosity is making a real difference.





Closing Message

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for reading our story, praying for us, and supporting us in any way you can. Your kindness gives us hope during this overwhelming time.

God bless,

Wendy & Family