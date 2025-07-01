Help disabled Mom reunite w medically complex son

🆘 URGENT: Help a Disabled Mom Secure Housing & Reunite With Her Medically Complex Son

She fought for her life—and now she’s fighting for her family.

This brave mother nearly died from septic shock. She survived, but lost her leg and became permanently disabled. During her hospitalization, she made the most responsible and heartbreaking decision a parent could: she called DCPP on herself to ensure her medically complex son would be safe while she recovered.

Her son is medically complex and requires consistent nursing care. He is also a child with disabilities and receives SSI and Medicaid. For years, he’s relied on his mother and a small team of trusted nurses who understand his unique needs and help keep him safe and stable.

Now, both mother and son are in crisis—not because of neglect or wrongdoing, but because she became sick and lost her home. She is actively recovering in a rehab facility and doing everything in her power to reunite with her son. The only thing standing in their way is a lack of stable housing 💔

Why she needs help...

She lost her home during her medical emergency and is working to rebuild her life with a permanent disability.

Her son has no one else who can meet his complex care needs—except her and the nurses he’s come to trust.

She is ready and willing to resume full care of her child, but needs a safe, accessible place to live.

This mother has done everything right. She asked for help. She got legal support. She’s working to get better.

All she needs now is a home.

What your donations will fund...

Your support will help her:

✅ Secure immediate housing in Somerset County, NJ (deposit + first month’s rent)

✅ Pay for basic furnishings in an accessible apartment

✅ Cover application fees, transportation, and moving costs

✅ Reunite with her son and resume his care in the community and state they both know

Why it's urgent...

This child doesn’t need to be moved somewhere unfamiliar.

He needs the mother and medical team he already has.

She needs a home. He needs his family.

They both miss each other deeply—and they deserve to live together again.

Help them find a safe, stable home in Somerset County so they can finally be reunited.

Please keep them in your prayers at this very difficult time.

Thank you.