Restoring My Smile with Dental Implants

I've been without teeth for over 8 years. It's affected so much of who I am, my smile, my self-confidence, my self-esteem. I'm not the person I truly am because of this.





I'm raising money for a full mouth dental implant procedure, an All-on-X surgery that will give me back what I've lost. The procedure involves 4 implants on my lower arch and 6 on my upper arch. After surgery, I'll wear temporary snap-on teeth for 3-4 months while my jaws heal. Then I'll receive permanent custom-built teeth.





This isn't just about teeth. It's about getting myself back. Your support would mean everything to me.